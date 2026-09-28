Amajita defend Cosafa Cup in Mozambique

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2026 COSAFA U20 Youth Championship CAF Qualifier Final match between South Africa and Mozambique at ABB Stadium in Maputo on 27 September 2026 ©Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Amajita have been crowned the U/20 Cosafa Cup champions following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over 10-man Mozambique in the final on Sunday to clinch the title for the third successive time at ABB Stadium in Matola, Mozambique.

Goals by Oarabile Booysen and Steven Mandes were enough to see SA defend their title.

Having already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Raymond Mdaka’s charges were looking to win this tournament for a third successive time after winning it in 2024 and 2025.

They will head into the Afcon in Ghana next year, where they will also need to defend their title.

Mozambique booked their spot in the final after brushing aside Namibia in the semifinals, while Amajita fought gallantly to come from behind and defeat a strong Zambian side in the other last-four match.

Amajita finished the tournament without losing a match, while they only conceded three times, twice against Zambia and the other against Mozambique.

They enjoyed a positive start and dominated earlier on and showed their intentions of defending their trophy.

Their efforts were rewarded three minutes before the half-hour mark through a stunning goal from Booysen outside the box that gave Mozambique goalkeeper Denilson Tembe no chance.

But the hosts responded immediately through Martinho Começar after a miscommunication by SA goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba and his defence allowed Mozambique to slot into an empty net.

Mozambique, buoyed by the home crowd, finished the opening half the stronger of the two.

Amajita restored their lead two minutes before the hour mark through Mendes, who slotted in from a spot-kick, scoring his sixth goal of the tournament after Emile Witbooi was brought down by Tembe.

With the lead, Amajita didn’t sit back and continued to attack, but the hosts were not ready to go down as they had their own chances, but Mazhamba was at his best.

Mozambique came back strongly as they searched for an equaliser, but Amajita remained compact in defence.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after Milton Macombe’s dangerous challenge on Mendes later in the second half.