First doctor to box professionally in SA makes stunning debut

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Mpumelelo Mkhumbuzi, who became the first practicing doctor to box professionally in SA on Thursday, is sandwitchded by ring side doctors Simon Broosk and Robert Selepe.

History was made in the Golden Gloves Foundation’s development boxing tournament at Emperors Palace when a practising medical doctor made his pro debut.

No doctor had fought in a professional boxing match in SA until Mpumelelo Mkhumbuzi did so last week.

It feels good, and I am happy with the result. — Dr Mpumelelo Mkhumbuzi

Ushered to war by trainer Sizwe Mthembu, Mkhumbuzi from uMhlabuyalingana in KwaZulu-Natal forced referee David van Nieuwenhuizen to intervene for a defenceless Steven Nortje in the first round.

Their light heavyweight bout was scheduled for four rounds.

Nortje’s corner was manned by trainers Phillip “Time Bomb” Ndou and Immanuel Mutavhatsindi.

“After finishing medical school, I searched for a boxing gym just to learn to throw punches,” said 28-year-old Mkhumbuzi, who earned admirers after his impressive performance.

“I then joined Sizwe, who saw something I did not know I had: the skill to box, and he took me to the amateur ranks.

“I had seven wins and a loss. He said, ‘Let’s go professional,’ and so yes, that’s why you saw me in the ring at Emperors Palace.

“It feels good, and I am happy with the result ... we will see how far it goes.”

Local boxing has a long history of medical doctors serving crucial ringside roles — such as Boxing SA board member Luvuyo Bayeni, WBC representative Malefetsane Ngatane, ringside physicians Robert Selepe, BSA’s medical committee chairperson, and Simon Brooks.

Two weeks ago, South African boxing welcomed Dr Nompumelelo Nkosi-Ntombela, who made her debut as a promoter in KwaZulu-Natal.

Other well-known boxing doctors include the American orthopaedic surgeon and professional heavyweight boxer Harold Reitman, known as the “Boxing Doctor”.

And then there is cruiserweight Mikhail Varshavski, a Soviet-born American widely known as Dr Mike.

Sowetan