Durandt tips Nkosi to reign supreme in Saudi Arabia

SA boxing team that will be in action in semifinals of WBC Grand Prix Series in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Supplied

Winning the inaugural World Boxing Council’s Grand Prix Series in Saudi Arabia is the reason trainer Damien Durandt entered Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi when the Mexico-based body sent out invites.

Durant was, and still, confident Nkosi will go all the way.

But he must win his semifinal against Carlos “El Colombian Tsunami” Utria in the Middle East country on Sunday.

Durandt is aware that Nkosi’s dance partner is equally capable.

Utria, 22, is undefeated after 12 fights, and he won four of his fights via first-round knockouts before entering the WBC series.

Durandt says they are not motivated only by the prize money exceeding $250,000 (over R4m), but also by the opportunity to compete for the organisation’s silver world title.

Speaking from his hotel room in Saudi Arabia, Durandt said: “We are ready. Nkosi worked exceptionally hard, and I believe we will do the job and move to the finals.

Collectively, we would love to see all three SA boxers move on to the finals and hopefully all of them win the finals. — Trainer, Damien Durandt

“We know we have a tough fight in front of us; we have strategised and worked out a good plan. We just need to execute it. Nkosi knows what he has to do and he’s ready for this fight. He wants to line himself up for a big future.”

Nkosi had to vacate his SA title to focus on this money-spinning tournament. The WBC organises the series in collaboration with Riyadh Season, a Saudi Arabian entertainment firm.

Durandt tried, but unsuccessfully, to convince Boxing SA to allow Nkosi to keep his national title while participating in the series.

Nkosi, 28, won his preliminary bout in Saudi Arabia with a third-round stoppage and outpointed his next two opponents.

“Collectively, we would love to see all three SA boxers move on to the finals and hopefully all of them win the finals,” said Durandt, who will be assisted in the corner by Andson Kazembe.

Other local fighters in the semifinals are Bheki “Doctor Sleep” Maitse and Keaton “The Destroyer” Gomes.

Trained by Zolani Tete, Maitse will face Colombian Brandon “The Dog” Meija in the featherweights, while Peter Smith-trained Gomes will take on Brandon “Bosnian Steel” Krnjic in the heavyweight division.

The tournament began with 128 participants from 43 countries and a total of 64 fights were held, 16 per division, all scheduled for six rounds.

Sowetan