South African fans can stream Kuse vs Jerusalem fight in Manila

Siyakhola Kuse and his team of trainers Manny Fernandes and Richard Fernandes, and manager Brian Mitchell at the venue for Kuse's WBC world title in the Philippines next Wednesday. Photo Supplied

South Africans, particularly avid boxing fans, will be able to watch Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse in action when the WBC silver mini-flyweight champion challenges WBC world champ, Melvin “The Mexecutioner” Jerusalem of the Philippines.

The 12-round bout at the Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, in Manila, Philippines, will be livestreamed from noon on Wednesday October 29.

Alveena Pillay, iME’s executive of strategic partnerships, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this major international fight to local audiences. It is a huge privilege to be involved in an event of this stature. We can’t wait for the action and for our champion to bring home the belt.”

Kuse’s fight will form part of the matches to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic “Thrilla in Manila” — the third boxing match between Muhammad “The Greatest” Ali and Joseph “Smokin Joe” Frazier — which took place on October 1, 1975.

Ali stopped Frazier in the 15th round at the same venue where Kuse will be seeking victory, buoyed by the hopes and good wishes of millions of South Africans to win the most sought-after green and gold WBC belt.

Only three South Africans — Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga, Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela and Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena have laced that belt on their waist in triumph.

Kuse will be fighting outside SA for the first time. Luckily, he has Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell in his corner for motivation.

Kuse will make his way to the ring with a record of 9 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw, with 4 of those wins by knockout. Jerusalem has a record of 24 wins, 3 losses, and 0 draws, with 12 of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Mitchell, who manages Kuse, defended his WBA junior lightweight belt 12 times outside SA under difficult circumstances.

That included being pelted with an assortment of missiles as he walked to the ring because he came from a country that was hated globally for its apartheid policies.

“Kuse knows this is the big one,” said Mitchell after their arrival in the Philippines today, together with trainer Manny Fernandes and his son/assistant trainer Richard Fernandes.

“Kuse understands that such opportunities come once in a lifetime, and he is up for it,” said Mitchell.

Fernandes said: “The mood is wonderful and we stand a good chance to bring it home.”

Soft-spoken Kuse from Mdantsane will be the third boxer from the Eastern Cape to fight for the WBC belt — the other two are Mhikiza “Showtime” Myekeni and Simpiwe “V12″ Vetyeka.

Myekeni lost to Pongsaklek Wongjongkam of Thailand for the flyweight belt in 2006, and a year later, Vetyela was defeated by Hozumi “The Japanese Ace” Hasegawa for the bantamweight title.