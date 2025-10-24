‘Fight with Phiri is make or break’ - Jackson Chauke

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jackson Chauke says Ndabezinhle Phiri must come prepared.

It will be a case of swim or sink for veteran boxer Jackson “M3″ Chauke when he opposes eight-fight novice Ndabezinhle Phiri for the vacant WBC Africa flyweight title on November 16, Chauke said on Wednesday.

“For me it’s do or die because if I lose, I will have to think twice about my career,” said the 40-year-old former IBO world champion.

Chauke will return to action since he was dethroned by Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika on March 1.

Ushered to war by Manny Fernandes, Malajika lived up to his moniker when he stopped the former 2008 Beijing Olympian in two rounds.

Chauke had never been stopped since turning professional on his return from the Olympics.

Chauke’s loss to Malajika was his third against 24 wins, with 15 via short-route, and two draws.

The dethroned champion served a 90-day suspension, which is in line with the punishment index.

“Phiri must come fully prepared for war. I’ve seen him in action stopping Bangile Nyangani (TKO 5) and Thami Luthuli (TKO 3), and he’s a promising fighter.

“He must prepare himself for a proper fight because I’m no stepping stone for no one,” Chauke warned.

He is under the guidance of trainer Damien Durandt, whose establishment is in Linksfield, Johannesburg.

“There have been promises which never materialised, and I have always been in the gym,” said Chauke from Tembisa.

“I believe this one against Phiri will happen, and to tell you the truth, I don’t see myself losing this fight.”

Chauke’s fight against 24-year-old Phiri from Zimbabwe will be organised by Warriors Ascent at Fourways Market.

Phiri’s skills are honed by Malajika’s trainer at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy. Fernandes and his assistant trainer and son, Richard Fernandes, and boxing manager Mitchell, are in the Philippines, where their charge, Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse, will challenge WBC mini flyweight world champ Melvin Jerusalem on Wednesday.

