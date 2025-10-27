Kuse ready to conquer Jerusalem

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Samuel Salva of Philippines, right, fights Siyakholwa Kuse of SA during their mini flyweight division.

Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse believes he will conquer Jerusalem “El Gringo” Melvin and end his reign as the WBC mini flyweight title holder when they collide at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Manila, in the Philippines on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old challenger’s first name means “belief”.

“I believe that come Wednesday I will be crowned as the new WBC mini flyweight world champion,” said the current WBC silver champion.

Kuse will be required to employ nerves of steel to be able to ignore the noise and screams from the champion’s fans and fellow Filipinos generally.

Rated No 2 by the WBC, Kuse has a rock-solid corner in trainer Manny Fernandes and well-travelled former WBA and IBF junior-lightweight world champion Brian Mitchell.

Kuse watched one of Jerusalem’s taped fights.

“I did not finish,” he said.

“Coach Fernandes and my manager have a game plan.

“Mine is to fight. If there is something bothering me in the ring, they will give advice.

”I am in the right frame of mind spiritually."

Kuse has nine wins, four by knockouts, two losses and a draw.

Asked if he was not nervous, Fernandes said: “Never; if my fighter is super fit, I get confidence.”

He said the Philippines is very hot.

“But that won’t affect Kuse – we had to do a couple of adjustments,” he said.

Mitchell – who later in his illustrious boxing career earned the moniker “The Road Warrior” due to defending his WBA junior-lightweight belt outside SA – said: “We know Jerusalem is not a world champ for nothing and we know it’s going to be a tough fight, but we want to win the WBC world title.

“The only way is to beat the champ; it’s achievable – we do believe Siya can beat Jerusalem.”

Jerusalem, 31, has 24 wins, 12 via short-route, against three losses.

The fight is expected to be around noon SA time and it will also be streamed live on the iME platform:https://tinyurl.com/iMEStreamThrillainManila.

