Kuse aims for WBC title in career-defining fight

Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse is close to achieving widespread recognition and wealth.

He must just dethrone Melvin Jerusalem as the World Boxing Council (WBC) mini-flyweight champion on Wednesday, and the world will be his oyster.

The WBC belt is the pinnacle of boxing achievement, representing gold and green colours, and is won by the most talented and dedicated boxers.

Boxers get paid a lot of money for fighting for the WBC because it represents being one of the world’s best, leading to high demand from fans and the significant financial backing of promoters and sponsors.

These factors create a high-value market for top-tier fights, and the purse for these events is boosted by the fight’s prestige and the costs of preparation for a championship match.

Rated No 2 by the WBC in the mini flyweight, 22-year-old Kuse is from the dusty streets of Mdantsane, an urban township situated 15km away from East London in the Eastern Cape.

Kuse’s fight against Jerusalem will be broadcast live by SuperSport on Wednesday afternoon from the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Manila, in the Philippines.

Kuse’s trainer Manny Fernandes will be assisted in the corner by Kuse’s manager, Brian Mitchell, and Fernandes’ son, Richard.

They have been in the Philippines the whole of this week.

Fernandes said, “He (Kuse) is very positive and confident; we know it’s gonna be tough for the first couple of rounds, but as the fight goes on, we’re gonna get better and better.

“We’ve got a couple of moves: slip his (Jerusalem) right hand, hit him with straight left right-hook feint so that he throws, and we counter him.”

Fernandes said they will put pressure, especially in the last minutes of every round.

“That’s to make sure that we win rounds,” he said.

“We are confident; it’s not easy; it’s all up to Kuse, but we believe he’s got the tools to do the job.”

“We’re really expecting good things to come for SA,” said Fernandes.

“You don’t just get an everyday chance to fight for a WBC world title; this is a big opportunity for Kuse.”

Fernandes hopes the judges will be fair.

“That’s why we would like to take it out of the judges’ hands, and may be later rounds see if we can stop him with sheer pressure and intensity,” he said.

The fight will be part of the tournament to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic “Thrila in Manila” heavyweight fight – the third between Mohammad Ali and Jose Frazier – which took place at the same venue for the Kuse-Jerusalem fight on October 1 1975.

It will be staged by MP Promotion of Manny Pacquiao – the eight-division world champion – who is vice president of the International Boxing Association (IBA).

His appointment was made official on Monday during the IBA board of directors meeting in Manila, Phillipines.

Kuse, currently holds the WBC silver belt.

“El Gringo”, which is Jerusalem’s ring name, will bid for the third defence of the WBC belt he won on March 31 last year.

The 31-year-old Filipino is vastly experienced, having fought 27 times, winning 24 of those fights, only 12 by knockouts.

Of his eight 12-round scheduled bouts, the right-hander has gone the full distance four times.

On the other hand, Kuse, who has boxed professionally since 2018, is still wet behind his ears with nine wins from 12 fights.

Of his 12-round bouts, the left-hander, who achieved a lot in the amateur ranks except going to the Olympics, has won three of those bouts via short-route.

Winning the African Boxing Union belt earned Kuse recognition from the WBC’s ratings committee.

His ranking improved when he bagged the WBC silver belt in December 2024.

Kuse relocated to Johannesburg, where he joined trainer Vusi Mtolo, who utilises the gym owned by Brian Mitchell.

Kuse chalked up points in over 10 rounds against Samuel Salva, and it was after that fight that Fernandes took over from Mtolo.

They have been together for four months.