Magudulela bets on Gcadu defending her SA title

Wendy Gcadu puts her SA super middleweight title on line against Nobengazi Booth.

Emerging boxing manager Zwi Magudulela says he’s succeeded in producing champions since taking over the reins from his father, Thulani “Nkunzi” Magudulela, who passed away in 2021.

“It’s been a long and thorny journey to recovery, but we have managed to keep it together,” said Magudulela of Ludonga Boxing Promotions.

His father’s mentorship produced numerous boxing legends, and he worked tirelessly to entrench and promote boxing in the rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal, especially in KwaNongoma, where he hailed from.

The SA super middleweight female title is going nowhere. — Zwi Magudulela

Now, Zwi Magudulela manages the family gym — the eThekwini Boxing Gym — where fighters are trained by Sizwe Mthembu.

They have produced 12 champions to date, and one of them, Wendy “The Rose” Gcadu, will put her SA super middleweight belt on the line at the Eshowe town hall at noon on Friday.

Gcadu from Nkandla will be up against Nobhengazi “No deal” Booth from Mooi River over 10 rounds in the main contest.

Magudulela described Booth, who defeated Gcadu in a non-title bout in March last year, as a “puncher”.

“We’ve prepared accordingly, and Wendy has had good sparring partners,” he said.

“I can assure you that the SA super middleweight female title is going nowhere.”

The tournament will be jointly organised by Cebiso Xulu and Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi in Tap Tap Makhathini’s sixth boxing series.

The main supporting bout will be a 10-rounder for the vacant KwaZulu-Natal flyweight title between Mnelisi “Man ‘O Man” Ndlovu from Pietermaritzburg and Sechaba “Simply the Best” Zuma from Umlazi.

