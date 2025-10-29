Lerena promises ‘bigger and better’ boxing tournaments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sabelo Ndwandwe and Luke Hendrikz could bring down curtains at the Aquila Boxing Promotion tournament on Saturday night.

Pull quote: We’re gonna go bigger and better; you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. – Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, boxer

“You haven’t seen anything yet!”

Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena made this promise on Monday in his capacity as the ambassador of Aquila Boxing Promotion (ABP).

Lerena was responding to a question on what to expect from ABP next year.

His wife, Geraldine Lerena, owns ABP.

They had a media briefing ahead of her international tournament at the Galleria in Sandton on Saturday evening.

The nine-bout tournament will be ABP’s fourth and last this year.

Geraldine staged her maiden tournament in March, and all her superbly organised tournaments took place at the Galleria.

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” said Lerena, who is the WBC bridgerweight champion.

“Thank God, we planned for four tournaments and we did all four of them.

“Credit to our sponsors, SuperSport, Boxing SA, boxers and their teams and most importantly the fans who have been good to us.”

Lerena said the goal is to stage the same number of tournaments next year.

“I will headline one of them,” he said. “So, ja, we’re going to go bigger and better; you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.”

Kaine Fourie and Argentinian Claudio Daneff will headline the show with a 10-rounder for the IBO Intercontinental lightweight title.

But most eyes will be on Sabelo Ndwandwe and Luke Hendrikz, whose six-round featherweight bout could bring down the curtains.

They have been excellent in their previous fights, especially Ndwandwe, whose performance in two fights earned him an extra R5,000 twice from appreciative Lerena.

“It’s going to be punishment all the way,” warned Ndwandwe with a straight face, while calm and collected Hendrikz said, “It’s going to be a banger.”

Lindo Khuzwayo will welcome Nigerian Rilwan Lawal for the IBO All Africa featherweight title.

There will be six more bouts, and action will start at 6.30pm.

