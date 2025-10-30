Magagane eyes title redemption against Fule

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former SA featherweight champ Jeff Magagane is sandwiched by brothers, Oscar and Godfrey Magagane.

Jeff Magagane says losing the SA featherweight belt to Zolisa Batyi was a stark reminder that no one is invincible.

“To those who thought it meant that I was done as a fighter, I want to say even the greatest of all time, like Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard, went through the same and bounced back very strong,” said Magagane on Wednesday.

“I don’t mean anything bad about Batyi; he defeated me for the title. The truth, though, is that I was off the rails, not training as I did when I prepared to challenge Asanda Gingqi.”

After being dethroned by Batyi via a second-round stoppage, Magagane parted ways with trainer Alan Toweel Junior in what was the biggest mistake he made by trying to paint Toweel in a bad light.

I am no stepping stone to no one. I want to regain my title. — Jeff Magagane, boxer

Magagane joined his friends – Hloni Maboko and Nyiko Ndukula – and that move did not bear any fruit.

Magagane, instead, was lucky to be presented undeserved gifts of two draws with Lindokuhe Khuzwayo and Tomas Shifiona.

After those fights, “911”, which is Magagane’s ring name, reached out to trainer Bernie Pailman for help in August.

Pailman will bark instructions in the corner when Magagane clashes with Bongani Fule at the Guild Theatre in East London on Sunday.

The fight to be organised by Kay B Promotions of Mzi Booi will determine the one boxer to challenge SA champ, Lindelani Sibisi.

“I am no stepping stone to no one,” said the No 4 contender.

“I want to regain my title, and that journey begins on Sunday.

“I had a tough two-month training camp, learning new things from my new trainer and that’s why we are ready to go to war together.”

