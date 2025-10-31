Kuse should have won ‘closely contested’ title fight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Near, yet far. That is how best to describe the outcome of the World Boxing Council (WBC) mini flyweight boxing championship between reigning titleholder Melvin Jerusalem and SA challenger Siyakholwa Kuse.

Their 12-rounder, which took place at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Manila, the Philippines, on Wednesday night, was a closely contested affair.

Surprisingly, all three judges scored it in favour of the Filipino.

Scores were 115-113 (twice) and 116-112.

Opening scores after four rounds, as per the WBC’s procedure, had Jerusalem up on two cards and down on the other after eight rounds.

Kuse’s trainer, Manny Fernandes, the boxer’s manager, Brian Mitchell, and trainer Colin Nathan, feel Kuse could have won or drawn had the fight taken place in SA. “It was a very close fight; obviously, we were in his [Jerusalem] backyard. I’m very proud of Kuse; he will learn a lot from this fight [his first outside SA],” said Fernandes.

Mitchell, who assisted Fernandes in the corner, said: “Close one, maybe a draw or win in SA.”

Nathan said: “Kuse put in a tremendous effort. Had the contest been in SA, Kuse might have won by the same scores.”

His former manager, Mlandeli Tengimfene, said: “Kuse has a big heart. and I saw improvement in his punching; they have eliminated the wild punching. I still believe that he has all the tools to be a world champion; he is a monster, no fear, nothing.

”I think he lost it in the championship rounds; I suspect he gassed out during the later rounds; that’s understandable, the pace was high."

There were no knockdowns. Rated No 2, lesser-experienced Kuse gave vastly experienced Jerusalem tough challenges. A decorated amateur, 22-year-old Kuse was involved in his 13th fight, with nine wins, three losses, and a draw.

Jerusalem, 31, hiked his record to 25 wins against three losses.

Their tournament, staged by MP Promotions of legendary Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao, featured the IBA heavyweight championship between new champ, Chris “The Wolf” Thompson and Russian Georgiy Yunovidov.

All bouts were broadcast live by SuperSport.

They were part of the 50th anniversary of the iconic “Thrilla in Manila” heavyweight fight, the third between Muhammad Ali and Joseph “Smokin’ Joe” Frazier, which took place on October 1 1975.

Ali stopped Frazier in the 15th round at the same venue as the Kuse-Jerusalem fight.

Pacquaio, the only eight-division world champion, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time, was at the ring side on Wednesday.

