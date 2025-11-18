Wainstein issues public apology for ‘boos’ retort

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing promoter Larry Wainstein has apologised to the fight fans who took umbrage at his outburst when he shouted back at the person who booed him.

The incident happened inside the ring at the Box Camp in Booysens, where Wainstein’s Boxing 5 company staged an international tournament on Saturday evening.

Wainstein took a video recording and forwarded it to this writer;

“I am apologising to the people who took umbrage to me shouting back at the person who was booing me.

“I said take your boos and shove [them] up your backside, which obviously some people took umbrage to, but they did not take umbrage to the booing; that’s okay.

“I apologise, and I am now putting on Facebook an apology to everybody who listened and saw it because I am quite comfortable doing what I did, but I don’t need people booing me about something when I am giving away money, thank you.”

Wainstein insisted that the whole thing happened at the hit of the moment.

“I did it to one man who was booing me. It’s not right, I know, and I apologise,” he said. “I only do good for boxing.”

Wainstein took to the ring to announce the fight of the night.

That was after the end of an international non-title fight between Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga and Sunday Kiwale, the Tanzanian, who went down for good in 55 seconds in the second round.

Unclear what triggered fans to boo, Wainstein angrily said, “Take those boos and shove it in your a**, man.”

“If you don’t want to listen, go home, go. I am tired of this sh*t.”

Wainstein was out of order, he could have handed the situation better.

This writer called Boxing SA COO Mandla Natlanganiso and chairman of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA), Sandile Xaka about what happened.

They attended the tournament together with Boxing SA board member Luvuyo Bayeni.

Ntlanganiso said he missed that part because he had already left the hall.

“Fortunately this is recorded. We will take it from there,” he said.

Xaka said: “I condemn his behavior; It is very wrong; I believe that BSA will have to look at it; you can’t insult people.”

Sowetan