Chauke vows to fight on after Phiri defeat

Jackson Chauke and Ndabezinhle Phiri gave fans value for their money during their WBC Africa flyweight title fight at the weekend. /Supplied

Veteran boxer and former Olympian Jackson Chauke is not retiring from the sport he has served for 17 years.

“Yes, I said it would be do or die in my fight with Ndabezinhle Phiri on Sunday, but that has changed and I am still going ahead as a fighter,” said the 40-year-old ringman, who is trained by Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe.

“Pressure Cooker”, as 24-year-old Phiri is nicknamed, defeated Chauke on points to win the WBC Africa flyweight belt in the Ascent Warriors tournament in Fourways.

Chauke said he pushed himself very hard to test if there was still firepower in his tank.

Popularly known as “M3″, he ended up giving his best performance since 2022 when he schooled Sinethemba “King Swagger” Kotana over 12 rounds.

“Look, I cracked out of the shell unknown Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu, who went on to win the WBO belt, and he’s a big boy today,” said Chauke, whose dedication and skill set saw him win the Gauteng, WBF International, SA, WBC International, WBO Global, ABU and IBO flyweight titles.

“Now I’ve done the same with Phiri, and I wish him good luck.”

I dropped him in round 10 and finished the last two rounds stronger, but not according to the judges. — Jackson Chauke

Phiri was down in round 10 but got up to fight his heart out and eventually won the 12-round fight by unanimous points.

Scores were 115-112, 114-113, and 117-110.

The judge who scored it 117-110 must have smoked his socks because his verdict was way off the mark

“Phiri’s aggression was ineffective,” said Chauke.

“Most of his blows hit my guts; I landed accurate, cleaner and effective punches.

“I dropped him in round 10 and finished the last two rounds stronger, but not according to the judges,” said Chauke, who suffered his fourth defeat against 27 wins and two draws.

Sowetan