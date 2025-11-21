Rodriguez calls Cafu ‘toughest opponent’ to date

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Phumelela Cafu and Jesse Rodriguez size each other during their fight in the US on Wednesday.

Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu came under all sorts of criticism from the so-called experts after losing the WBO junior bantamweight belt by a 10th-round stoppage to WBC holder, Jesse Rodriguez, in the US on July 19

But Cafu’s dance partner, the Mexican who added The Ring belt to his collection, still talks highly of the South African.

“Bam” – which is Rodriguez’s ring name – will challenge WBA champion Fernando Martinez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

When asked by The Ring this week about the toughest fight in his eight-year career, the Mexican, who has held multiple world championships in two weight classes, said: “I’d say Cafu was my toughest fight.”

The fight was Cafu’s first under prosperous trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, whom he joined last May.

Considered one of the rising stars of his generation and one of 10 fighters below the age of 25 with the potential for greatness due to their exceptional qualities, Rodriguez added: “I think it (the fight) looked easy on TV because he wasn’t throwing much.

“He was more on the defensive side, but just being inside the ring with him, he had power in his punches. And I wasn’t aware of when he was gonna throw, just because he was being really evasive.

“So, I feel like that’s what made it a difficult fight on my end. I had to be a little bit more cautious than usual.”

Rodriguez, who is undefeated after 22 fights with 15 knockouts, is rated No 6 pound-for-pound by The Ring.

He has stopped his last four opponents, and that includes Cafu, who suffered his first defeat in 15 fights.

When contacted for a comment, Cafu said: “I don’t even know what to say; Bam is a potential hall of famer, so to hear him talk highly about me really says I am as good as I think I am.

“He’s fought many good [ones], but he says I remain his toughest opponent; it feels really good, and I wish him nothing but the best. Hopefully, we will run it back in the future; I want to be the one who hands him his first defeat, as he did with me,” added Cafu.

Rodriguez will challenge 34-year-old Martinez from Argentina, who is also undefeated after 18 fights with nine knockouts.

One of Martinez’s victims is Cafu’s homeboy in the Eastern Cape, Athenkosi Dumezweni, whom Martinez stopped in the 11th round for the WBC silver belt in East London a few years back.

In 2022, Martinez won the IBF title. He defended successfully two times before adding the WBA belt to his collection after dethroning Kazuto Ioka last July.

On May 11, Martinez retained the WBA belt after defeating Ioka in a rematch.

