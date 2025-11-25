Malajika in fourth of IBO defence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If boxing champions are like volcanos that erupt every so often, then surely Ricardo Malajika is that champion.

He has suddenly released energy and overwhelming, unpredictable power, creating a spectacular impact.

Malajika is one of the top three contenders for the WBC junior-bantamweight title held by Jesse “Bam Bam” Rodriguez.

The WBC Interim title is the next step; we are in negotiations and it could happen early next year. — Brian Mitchell, former WBA and IBF junior-lightweight world champion

The American – who also holds the WBO belt – underlined his pound-for-pound credentials with a one-sided beatdown of WBA champ, Fernando “Puma” Martinez, over 10 rounds in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The other contenders for his WBC belt are Carlos Cuadras from Mexico and Roman Gonzalez from Nicaragua.

Malajika’s rise in the WBC rankings is probably due to his consistency, three successful defences of his IBO belt, and three by stoppages.

He returns to Emperors Palace, his happy hunting ground, on Saturday against rugged Filipino Vince Paras in the main event of Golden Gloves’ international tournament.

Malajika’s prosperous career trajectory is shaped by his managers, former WBA and IBF junior-lightweight world champion Brian Mitchell, and his wife, Sharleen Mitchell.

In his last fight in March, Malajika demolished ring veteran and IBO flyweight world champ Jackson “M3″ Chauke in two rounds, living up to his moniker “Magic Man”.

That nickname was popularised by Antonio Tarver – America’s 1996 Olympian, WBA, WBC, IBF and Ring magazine and IBO light heavyweight, and IBO cruiserweight champion.

Mitchell said: “We are proud to be IBO champs and the IBO [sanctioning body] has been very good to us.

“However, we are definitely pursuing a WBC title. The WBC Interim title is the next step; we are in negotiations and it could happen early next year.

“We would then push to get a shot at WBC.”

Mitchell said Rodriguez will fight for the IBF belt next year to try to win all belts and once he succeeds, the American may move up the weight division, opening the path for top contenders to battle it out for his belts.

Malajika is undefeated in eight straight fights since losing to Sikho “Sequence” Nqothole in 2022.

“His record speaks for itself,” said Mitchell.

“In the meantime, we will continue defending our IBO belt.”

Malajika has 16 wins, 12 by knockouts and two losses, while Paras has won 24 of his 28 fights, with 18 knockouts, three losses and a draw

