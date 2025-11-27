BSA lauds Berman for top event with R2.5m purse money

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rodney Berman remains widely regarded as SA’s top all-time boxing promoter.

He’s been staging tournaments for 47 years, but he still delivers remarkable events.

Berman will end the year with a spectacular event at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening.

We are setting the stage for a bigger and brighter 2026 — Rodney Berman, boxing promoter

Four international campaigners in the junior-middleweight division – Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse, Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman, Roarke “Razor” Knapp and Kagiso Bagwasi – will be involved in what Berman termed “Survival Series”.

It is a two-legged knockout competition and one of the most lucrative and high-stakes domestic tournaments in recent memory.

With a massive R2.5m total purse, the winner of the 2026 final is slated to pocket 60% of a R1.2m prize pot.

Berman included a winner-takes-all fight between SA middleweight champion, Phikelelani “Stinger” Khumalo, and ABU titlist Donjuan “Iron Dragon” van Heerden.

The tournament dubbed “It doesn’t get bigger than this” will be headlined by an IBO junior-bantamweight championship between holder Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika and Vince Paras from the Philippines.

“We are setting the stage for a bigger and brighter 2026,” said Berman at Emperors Palace during the pre-fight medical examination on Tuesday.

Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said it was important to recognise Berman’s outstanding work.

“For any boxing promotion to live the lifespan that Golden Gloves has is unprecedented,” he said.

“This is not only about survival but also about thriving; year in and [year] out, Rodney has a programme compact which he discusses with the CEO of Boxing SA a year before.”

BSA already knows Golden Gloves’ plans for 2026, added Lejaka.

“To have somebody who is at the level of delivery, while still respecting the law, being able to comply with what is expected of his obligations to the regulator.

“Secondly, looking at the type of purse money he puts up for the boxers, this is something that is commendable.

“That is why we are saying it is important that we recognise heroes and legends among us.”

