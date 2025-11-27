Silverman faces new challenge after Ntombela fight postponement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When one door closes, the other one opens.

That is how best Jarred “Mr Hollywood” Silverman comforted himself from a heartbreaking announcement that his fight against Siphiwe Ntombela can only happen next March.

It had been scheduled for Friday night at Johannesburg’s Portuguese Hall.

That is where Silverman pulverised Zenzele Ntanzi over three rounds in 2017.

God never forsakes... When one door closes, God opens a bigger one. — Jarred “Mr Hollywood” Silverman, boxer

Just after the postponement of his bout with Johannesburg-based Ntombela from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, WBF president, Howard Goldberg, came with the offer for Silverman to challenge the organisation’s international middleweight champion, Nika Bigvava in Tbilisi, Georgia, on December 14.

The 24-year-old champion has seven wins and seven losses.

“God never forsakes,” said Silverman. “In fact, when the door closes, God opens a bigger one, and that is exactly what has happened to me.”

The charismatic fan favourite said he was ready to take on Ntombela in a non-title fight.

“The tournament was postponed to March next year,” he said.

“Imagine the commitment, hard work and sacrifices I and my trainer Vusi Mtolo made.

“This includes [a] special diet, and that does not come cheap.”

He said postponements are not good for the wellbeing of fighters or the sport itself.

Silverman, 34, said the body peaks, which means the physical performance, strength, and sensory abilities are at their highest.

“The next thing, the fight is off, and what happens to the body?” he asked. “I hope promoters understood all this.”

Some boxers borrow money to buy supplements once they sign fight contracts and suddenly are in debt.

“Postponements also affect trust between a boxer and potential sponsor,” said Silverman, who last fought on September 25 at Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre.

He knocked out William Bankisi in round five.

Silverman said preparations for Bigvava are going well under trainer Vusi Mtolo.

“I am going there to win, and hopefully by a stoppage,” said Silverman, who has stopped six of 11 victims against four losses.

Sowetan