Malajika triumphs over Paras to retain IBO title

IBO Junior bantawight world champ Richardo Malajika after his fight on Saturday night.

Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika reigned supreme for the fourth time as the International Boxing Organisation junior bantamweight champion after overcoming tough-as-nails Vince “J-Vince Hunter” Paras from the Philippines over 12 rounds.

He proved his true character, ability and potential by coming back from a knockdown in round one in veteran promoter Rodney Berman’s Golden Gloves’ “Survivor Series” at Emperor’s Palace.

Sensing an early night, Paras fired a fusillade of punches in an attempt to switch off Malajika’s game.

But Malajika used lateral movements — shuffling and side-stepping, which are critical components of advanced boxing footwork — for both offence and defence.

The tide turned from round five when Malajika began boxing from his jab while moving side to side like a ballet dancer.

The pattern lasted the remaining seven rounds, although Paras had some moments where he shook Malajika with a looping right hand.

In the end three judges were unanimous in their verdict with scores of 117-110; 115-112 and 116-111.

Early in the night, Roarke “Razor ” Knapp eliminated Kagiso “Reptile” Bagwasi from Botswana, who retired in the fifth round of their semifinal bout that was scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the second semifinal, Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse defeated Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman on points.

This means Knapp and Thysse will meet in the finals next year.

The winner of this junior middleweight series — the brain child of veteran promoter Rodney Berman — will pocket 60% of a R1,2m prize pot.

Knapp’s corner was manned by his new trainer, Dean Lewis from the UK, who replaced Vusi Mtolo.

Knapp was too slick, fast and furious for his opponent throughout four rounds.

Thysse won what was a topsy-turvy affair, going down in rounds two and five.

But Thysse, whose corner was manned by Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe, came back very strong, firing volleys of punches.

Ushered to war by trainer and father, Charlton Koopman, and Brand Hulley, Koopman lost a point from referee Tony Nyangiwe for constant holding in round nine.

The scores were 94-93; 95-93 and 95-92.

Phikelelani “Stinger” Khumalo retained his SA middleweight belt and took home the ABU title without breaking a sweat against Donjuan “Iron Dragon” van Heerden.

A well-executed stabbing jab square in the solar plexus in the first round took all the wind out of Van Heerden, who winced and turned away.

Khumalo smelt blood and threw more shots as Van Heerden was backed into the ropes until he took a knee.

He got up while referee Toto Shweni counted but ultimately quit after a minute and 20 seconds.

