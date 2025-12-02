Ngxeke aims to upset Reyes for IBF bantamweight title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke is poised and ready to produce an upset by defeating favoured Jose Salas Reyes for the vacant IBF bantamweight world boxing title.

Reyes, also known as “Chapulin”, will have home-field advantage when he collides with the South African in Mexico on December 13.

Rated No 3 by the IBF, which is one of the top four most respected sanctioning boxing bodies, Salas is undefeated after 16 fights.

The 24-year-old left-handed Mexican from Tijuana, Baja California, has knocked out 10 of his victims.

On the other hand, fourth-ranked Ngxeke from Sada in the Eastern Cape has a single loss against 16 wins with eight knockouts.

Ngxeke, 30, will make his first appearance outside of SA.

He has won the ABU, SA, IBO Inter-Continental junior-bantamweight, WBO Global, SA, WBO Inter-Continental and IBF International bantamweight titles.

The boxer’s trainer/manager, Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, told Sowetan on Monday that his charge was ready to announce himself to the world.

“Preparations were wonderful; we are ready; I am confident of the big upset,” said Nathan, who scored major upset wins with Hekkie Budler and Sivenathi Nontshinga in that part of the world.

“The kid’s focus is on the next level.”

Nathan is looking to extend his unbeaten winning streak in Mexico.

Budler defeated Elwin Soto in a WBC junior-flyweight title eliminator by a razor-thin one-point margin in 2022.

In the same year, Nontshinga won the IFB junior-flyweight belt after defeating Hector Flores by a split points decision.

Ngxeke, Nathan, assistant trainer Shannon Strydom, and cut man Bernie Pailman leave for Mexico this week.

Ngxeke last fought in June when he won the IBF International and the WBO Inter-Continental titles.

He defeated Mexican Eric Gamboa on points at East London’s Orient Theatre.

After that fight, which was staged by promoter Ayanda Matiti, Ngxeke relocated to Johannesburg, where he joined Nathan’s No Doubt Management.

Soon after sealing vows, Nathan announced that he received the letter of order from the IBF for Ngxeke to contest for the vacant world bantamweight championship.

“I want to thank Larry Wainstein [promoter] of Boxing 5 for all his support. Mandown is ready to announce himself to the world,” said Nathan.

