BSA’s CEO accused of sowing divisions among promoters

Boxing SA’s CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka is accused by some promoters, among others, of worsening division between them and the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA).

That stems from his alleged meeting with what he is quoted referring to as the “current executive” of NPBPA.

The five-member executive’s three-year term of office expired in October. They were elected at an elective conference in Durban on October 1 2022.

The question is why did Lejaka meet with them only and not all BSA-registered promoters to map the way forward regarding the formation of a new structure?

The South African Boxing Act (No 11 of 2001) explicitly mandates Boxing SA to assist in the establishment of an association or federation of associations.

That is one of the duties and powers of Boxing SA.

Promoter Ntsikelelo Manyisane – who wrote to Lejaka interrogating the wisdom of giving a platform to an executive whose term has expired – made it clear that Lejaka’s meeting with the “so-called NPBA executive” was legitimising their position.

Sowetan is in possession of Manyisane’s letter.

When called for his comment, Lejaka said: “Boxing South Africa is cognisant of the fact that the term of office of the national office bearers of the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association ended in the beginning of October 2025.

“BSA has already written to the office bearers to remind them of this constitutional imperative.

“Notwithstanding this, it remains important for Boxing South Africa to ensure that the office bearers account for their activities during the time when they were in the leadership of the association.

“Whether they account as incumbents or former leadership, it remains important that they account for their activities as mandated both by the association’s constitution and also the Boxing Act.”

