We pick our winners from this year’s ring battles

Ricardo Malajika after beating Jackson Chauke in their IBO flyweight title fight in the Palace Pandemonium boxing tournament at Emperors Palace

Twelve months after the prizefighting comes to an end for the year 2025, with it comes the Sowetan Awards for those individuals who stood out among others.

Fighter of the Year

Ricardo “Magic man” Malajika:

Malajika is an obvious pic. The IBO junior bantamweight champion, who did not only chalk up two successful defences, four in total, but went down a weight division and dethroned IBO flyweight holder Jackson “M3″ Chauke via a second-round knockout.

Trainer of the Year

Manny Fernandes:

People don’t need to be fixed, but they thrive when they are supported, and that is exactly what Fernandes has done to the Malajika brothers - Ricardo and Charlton.

Manager of the Year

Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan:

We have to take our hats off to this modern-day manager. Never before in the history of our planet has the fight game been so popular.

His business acumen is second to none. Who doubts him when he says he has produced millionaires?

SA boxing trainer, Colin 'Nomakanjani' Nathan (LEE WARREN)

Promoter of the Year

Rodney Berman:

There is no slowing down. He still organises tantalising boxing matches, something the veteran promoter has done since 1977. At 81, the attorney remains widely regarded as SA’s all-time top boxing promoter.

Matchmaker of the Year

Abbey “Little Rock” Mnisi

His ability to put together matches that talk to fans while advancing careers of fighters makes him the best Matchmaker of the Year.

Prospect of the Year:

Charlton Malajika and Simamkele Tutsheni:

Malajika chalked up three stunning victories, and that includes bagging the IBO Youth world bantamweight belt.

Tutsheni, undefeated in seven fights, stunned the boxing fraternity at Emperors Palace in August, emerging victorious in a combustible bloody fight against Carleigh Swart.

Ring official of the Year:

Toto Shweni and Pumeza Zinakile:

Shweni’s conduct and level-headedness has earned him the highest respect while Zinakile continues to be a shining light.

Special Achievement of the year

Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu:

With only 10 wins and three draws, Cafu defied all odds in October by defeating accomplished former four-weight world champ Kosei Tanaka to win the WBO belt in Japan.

Phumelela Cafu (SUPPLIED)

International campaigner of the year

Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena:

Lerena was crowned WBC bridgerweight champ, the first in Africa since the weight class was introduced in 2022.

He defended it successfully via a third-round stoppage of Ukrainian Serhiy Radchenko in Pretoria.

Lifetime Achievement of the Year:

Thabo Spampool:

Spampool is a veteran referee cum-judge who has served the sport with distinction for donkeys years.

In 2001, Spampool was Gauteng’s youngest ring official, but his ability to make intelligent decisions earned him the appointment by the WBC to be the third judge in the “Thunder in Africa” heavyweight world championship event between Lennox Lewis and Hasim Rahman in Brakpan in 2001.

Sowetan’s Special Recognition Award:

Siyabulela Hem, Larry Wainstein and Brad Norman:

He lost his second pro fight in 2023, and bounced back to chalk up nine wins, and that includes winning and successfully defending the SA junior featherweight belt twice. He also won the WBO Youth belt.

Wainstein and Norman staged multiple self-funded development tournaments. Most fighters in their tournaments would, otherwise, have spent the whole year without a single fight.

Kevin Lerena (Gallo Images)

Sowetan