Nigeria looks to Ibeh as Joshua ‘has retired’ from boxing

While it’s unclear if the man claiming to be Anthony Joshua’s uncle told the truth that his nephew is done with boxing, there is another Nigerian-born fighter to look out for.

Joshua, who has family roots in Nigeria and holds a Nigerian nationality, apparently briefly attended boarding school there as a child.

The former WBA Super, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion from Watford in the UK was involved in a car crash in Nigeria on December 29. Two of his key team members — strength coach Sina Ghami and personal trainer Latif Ayodele — died.

The boxer, who is back home in London, and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Their vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan highway in Ogun State. The driver has reportedly been charged with four separate offences.

The boxer’s “uncle” — Adedamola Joshua — has been quoted in the media saying: “The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing; that is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are carried away emotionally.”

Joshua, whose other names are Oluwafemi and Olaseni, is yet to make a public announcement about his very successful career.

For now the focus is on heavyweight force Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh. A former college/pro football player, he is preparing at home in Phoenix, Arizona, US, for a heavyweight fight against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller at Madison Square Garden in New York on January 31.

Headlined by the world lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and Shaker Stevenson, “The Ring VI” tournament will be streamed live on DAZN.

Ibeh, who holds the WBC FECARBOX heavyweight belt, has 14 knockouts in 16 wins against two losses and a draw.

Rated No 30 by the WBC, he was quoted as saying: “I got better from my losses and draw. I have a football nature to win or win – not lose – by learning from every fight, even a loss, as long as I had fought my best.“

Nigeria has produced some good heavyweight boxers, including Henry Akinwande (who held the WBO, Commonwealth and European belts) and Samuel Peter (he who won the WBC heavyweight title in 2008).

The country’s prospect, Ike Ibeabuchi, who compiled a record of 20 wins with 15 KOs, was imprisoned for sexual assault in Las Vegas in July 1999 and was released in 2020.

