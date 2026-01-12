Nathan strikes Africa deal with world boxing supremo Honda

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Giants take giant steps.

Boxing manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan has elevated the profile and clout of his No Doubt Management company by striking a deal with Japanese boxing promoter supremo, Akihiko Honda, to promote African boxers.

Arguably the most successful boxing manager in Africa in this era, Nathan announced yesterday that he was “absolutely thrilled and humbled that one of the greatest persons in the history of this sport has accepted me to be his exclusive partner in Africa.

I gave it a thought and agreed. Mr Honda has got fighters and interest around the world. — Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, Boxing manager

“When I was in Japan in September to attend [Naoya “The Monster”] Inoue’s fight against Murodjon Akhmadaliev, Mr Honda acknowledged that Africa has really talented fighters and he said he thought it will be best for us to partner up and help develop these fighters,” said Nathan.

“I gave it a thought and agreed. Mr Honda has got fighters and interest around the world.

“Fighters on the world-class level and rare, hot, talented young fighters I have identified will be looked at,” said Nathan, who has been training boxers since 2001.

His company manages around 20 fighters, ranging from those at the preliminary level to national champions, including former WBO world champ Phumelela Cafu, former IBF titlist Sivenathi Nontshinga and Landile Ngxeke.

Nathan’s company also manages fighters who are trained outside of his HotBox Gym, such as SA flyweight champ Nkosingiphile Sibisi and IBF youth featherweight titlist Ishmaeel Kadri.

“I am looking at also developing fighters from other parts of Africa,” Nathan said.

Honda has been promoting boxing under Teiken Promotions since 1964.

His biggest fight was in 1990 when the unfancied James “Buster” Douglas produced one of the biggest boxing upsets by knocking out Mike Tyson in the 10th round for the undisputed heavyweight title in Japan.

Honda was inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, in 2009.

At 78, Honda promotes a number of stars, including Inoue, an undisputed junior-featherweight champion, who holds the WBC, WBO, WBA Super and The Ring magazine belts.

Sowetan