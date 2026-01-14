Rule at home, conquer the world - Hlatshwayo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rounds would last two minutes for fighters up to 54-years-old rounds‚ and 90 seconds for those older. Fights would comprise three‚ five or six rounds. Many boxing tournaments took place in SA last year, but surprisingly only a handful of boxers are recognised by both the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) in the top 15 brackets of their ratings in all 17 weight divisions.

These are the top two of the top four sanctioning bodies. The other two are the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Only six local fighters feature in the IBF ratings and only four in the WBC — one of them is Kevin Lerena, the only WBC champ from SA.

Two local fighters, Phumelela Cafu and Sivenathi Nontshinga, made it to the WBO list, while none are rated by the WBA.

Isaac “Angel” Hlatshwayo, an unsung hero who held three world titles in two weight divisions, said Boxing SA must prioritise the SA title over any other boxing title.

The former IBO lightweight and welterweight and IBF welterweight champion said: “How will world bodies recognise us when local authorities don’t? BSA must enforce that boxers fight for the SA title, win it and defend it according to the required number of defences so that you own the belt.

“World bodies used to respect SA champions. As an SA lightweight champion, I was rated in the top 10 by the WBC, even before I won the IBO title.”

Hlatshwayo defeated Cassius Baloyi for the IBO lightweight belt and remained undefeated after 26 fights before moving up to the junior-welterweight class, where he defeated Joseph Makaringe for the IBO belt.

“Logic dictates that you rule here at home first and then go out and conquer the world,” he said.

Brian Mitchell defeated all contenders for his SA junior-lightweight belt before winning the WBA title from Panamanian Alfredo Layne at Sun City in 1986.

“The real challenge is here at home where you are being prepared for the world,” added Hlatshwayo.

“Boxing authorities here recognise the WBF [World Boxing Federation], which is a Mickey Mouse organisation with no value.

“They refused to recognise the IBA [International Boxing Association] belt when Bra Jake [Matlala] won it.

”A larger number of our boys have won the WBF belt, but they are not recognised by other boxing bodies."

Hlatshwayo gave credit to the IBO.

“Many of us rose through the ranks due to consistency in defending our IBO titles,” said Hlatshwayo, who promotes the sport through his company, Angel Boxing Promotions.

