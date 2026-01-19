Hadebe set to defend her WBO flyweight champ’s belt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Simangele “Smash” Hadebe will put her WBO All Africa flyweight belt on the line when she meets Sibulele “Lova” Soboois in a title defence her manager, Colleen McAusland, says carries significance far beyond the ropes.

“Smash has become one of the most powerful voices in South African boxing, using her platform to advocate for women and children affected by abuse,” said McAusland.

“A survivor herself, she broke the silence on her own experience and now fights for those who are not yet able to speak.”

The SA champion’s defence against Soboois will be the main event of the Fighters Club Promotions tournament at Silverlakes Farm House in Pretoria on February 28.

Hadebe said: “Every fight is for the women and children who carry a forever hole in their hearts. This is bigger than boxing.”

The event will be staged by promoter Terry-Anne Hart, who is raising the standard of women’s boxing in SA.

Female fighters are headlining her events. They contest championship bouts and receive the visibility and professionalism the sport demands.

Hart’s maiden tournament took place in November at the venue for the upcoming tournament that will be televised by SABC.

Hadebe’s gymmate, Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira, won the SA junior-lightweight title after defeating Nozipho Bell in the main bout.

In the ring, Hadebe brings championship experience, mental toughness and relentless pressure into a high-stakes title defence.

Soboois from Khayelistha enters the contest unbeaten after four fights.

The matchup pits a proven champion against a rising contender in a fight with real implications for the division.

With a WBO All Africa title on the line, a female-led promotion and a champion fighting for a cause greater than herself, the event represents a defining moment for women’s boxing in the country.

“This is not just a championship fight,” said Hadebe, the former African Boxing Union champion who was named BSA 2023 Boxer of the Year.

“It is a statement of strength, survival, and progress.”