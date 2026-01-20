Tete BSA vows to license Tete at the end of his doping ban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Landile Ngxeke is bidding to become the second South African to claim the IBF bantamweight title next weekend. Three others have failed to win the belt — Derrick Whiteboy (1993), Silence Mabuza (2005 and again in 2006), and Vusi Malinga (2012). But bantamweight has been a good division for South African historically, with Vic Toweel lifting the undisputed version in 1950, Arnold Taylor taking the WBA crown in 1973 and Zolani Tete the WBO belt in 2017. The country’s first three Olympic boxing medals also came in that weight class.

Boxing SA has vowed to license Zolani Tete as soon as his four-year ban ends.

The regulatory boxing body’s CEO, Tsholofelo Lejaka, on Monday confirmed this position.

“Our attitude is positive,” said Lejaka.

“As soon as his suspension [four years for failing a dope test in the UK in 2022] is over, we will license him.

“We might not necessarily give him a hero’s welcome, but we assume he’s learnt his lessons and he will come back a better man,” Lejaka said.

BSA’s window for licensing is open until February.

Tete turns 38 on March 8. The Boxing SA Act demands that boxers 35 years or older applying for a licence renewal must, at their own expense, submit themselves to specific medical examinations and tests.

The examinations are to determine if it is in the best interest of the boxer’s physical and mental well-being to continue boxing.

It is understood that amended regulations will be gazetted before the end of February.

Tete failed a dope test after knocking out Jason Cunningham in the fourth round in the UK to win both the IBF and WBO International junior-featherweight titles on July 2, 2022.

He was banned for four years, starting from July 30 2022. The ban expires on July 29.

Tete’s manager, Mlandeli Tengimfene, said his charge was sweating it out at All Winners Gymnasium for his comeback in August.

Tengimfene is adamant the former world champion will be in the ring in August.

Tengimfene said Azinga Fuzile, Mthokozisi Ngxaka, Lwando Mgabi and Phaphama Rhonorhono will feature in the event.

Tete, who made history in Belfast in 2018 when he defended his WBO bantamweight belt in 11 seconds – the quickest world title defence ever – said: “It’s been very hard being away from boxing, which is my life.”

Tete fought under Queensberry, the British promoter Frank Warren, from 2015.

That was after Tete’s impressive eighth-round knockout victory over Paul Butler for the IBF junior-bantamweight belt in Liverpool.

Under Warren, Tete, who was recognised as a hard-hitting southpaw who brought excitement to the ring, won the WBO bantamweight belt.

He lost his title in 2019 and bounced back with a 10-second victory against Iddy Kayumba in 2021.