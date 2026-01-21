Lewis set for ring chance after beating drugs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Christo Lewis has successfully fought his biggest opponent to date — drug addiction — and he’s now just a few days away from being licensed to fight professionally.

Credit goes to Basil Ray, a former professional boxer, for opening the doors of his gym for Lewis.

Famously known as “No Apologies” during his heyday, Ray runs a boxing programme at the rehabilitation centre where Lewis’s brother, Kyle, was also admitted for addiction problems.

Lewis says his brother started boxing before him and has been boxing as an amateur for two and a half years.

Having lost his first fight on points, Lewis soldiered on to win the next 12. That included bagging the Gauteng provincial championships, which led him to the SA championships, where he won gold and became the national elite cruiserweight champion.

It was Ray who advised Lewis to join the HotBox gym of Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan. “Yes, he started training with us today,” said Nathan.

I became an addiction counsellor, and now I am devoting my life and career to boxing. — Christo Lewis

“I think everyone deserves a second chance, so thanks to Basil Ray and all the guys who gave Lewis the platform to box. He will be licensed very soon.”

Lewis, nicknamed “Stuwie”, told Nathan’s No Doubt management company: “I was in a bad way. My dad was shot dead when I was 12; I was angry, and started using drugs when I was 17 in high school.

“It got worse to the point where my mother threw me out of the house. I was living alone, barely surviving, and close to being on the streets.”

Lewis said he had been clean for years now, and his relationship with his mom was tighter than ever. “I became an addiction counsellor, and now I am devoting my life and career to boxing,” he said.

“When I started boxing, I found peace with myself. It was, and still is, a way to vent my anger. During our addiction problems, Kyle and I never really saw eye to eye, but now we’re very close.

“The hardest I have ever been hit is by my brother in sparring.”

