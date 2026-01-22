Busakwe targets SA lightweight title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing trainers Norman Hlabane and Lehlohonolo Ledwaba with boxer Khaya Busakwe in Soweto.

Reigning SA lightweight boxing champion Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe’s ambition is to own that national title.

He won it in 2023 under veteran trainer Norman “Hitachi” Hlabane.

Busakwe has successfully defended his throne three times and is two defences away from claiming the ownership.

The national title has helped Busakwe to build a house for his mother in Ennerdale, a suburb south of Johannesburg.

Busakwe became the champion five years after being released from jail after serving six years of a 12-year jail term for being on the wrong side of the law.

He turned professional under Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba in 2018 and won the Gauteng title in 2019.

Ledwaba, a former three-weight world boxing champion, was also trained by Hlabane before he quit to hone the skills of aspirant boxers.

Ledwaba brought Hlabane on board to assist with the training of fighters at the CWJ multi-purpose gym in Soweto.

Ledwaba passed away in 2022.

" I was renting a house in Braamfischer [located near Dobsonville and the Roodeport boundary]," he told Sowetan yesterday.

“Winning the SA title was a turning point; I earned good money after becoming a champ, so I decided to buy a plot and build a house for my mother.

“Doing that gave me a sense of pride and responsibility when I began taking care of my family.”

The father of two adds: “Money will never be enough; you need to look at where you come from and look at where you are.

“My ambition is to have this SA boxing belt in my house because it has kept not only me alive but also helped me to provide for my family since I am the breadwinner.”

Busakwe encourages many boxers, especially young ones, to have the desire to fight for the SA title.

Sowetan