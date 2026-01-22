Carol Tshabalala ventures into boxing promotion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Carol Tshabalala has ventured into the promotion of professional boxing.

Popularly known as SA’s “First Lady of Sport”, Tshabalala has teamed up with promoter Terr-Ann Hart who promotes professional boxing under the banner of Fight Club Promotions.

The multi-award-winning sports broadcaster, producer and freelance reporter joined Hart’s company as the ambassador.

Hart is a newcomer who introduced herself to the fight fraternity with a superbly organised tournament at Silverlakes Farm Hotel in Pretoria on November 25.

Having been associated with boxing since 2003, Tshabalala was the ring announcer, and she’s been doing that with splendour, mostly, for Golden Gloves, which stages its tournaments at the imposing Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni.

Look out for some knockout fights and new initiatives in 2026 — Carol Tshabalala

Tshabalala’s versatility and charisma have made her a favourite voice in the boxing community, bringing energy and professionalism to major fight events.

“As someone who has loved the sweet science all my life, the opportunity to be the face of a new woman-owned boxing promotions company was one I couldn’t pass by,” she said.

“The ethos of Fighters Club is to make the circle bigger, broaden the boxing landscape so that more have an opportunity to showcase their skills in the ring with an emphasis on the female fighter. This is refreshing and so needed right now.

“Here’s to celebrating new faces and old favourites in the squared circle. Look out for some knockout fights and new initiatives in 2026.”

Tshabalala started her career as an apprentice at the SABC. She joined SuperSport in 2011, where she anchors major sporting events, including football and boxing.

Hart’s company will be back at Silverlake on February 28. She will organise what she dubbed “Battle for Love” event.

It will form part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations. The “day of lovers” is on February 14.