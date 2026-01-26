Gabisile Tshabalala’s journey reignites with fresh start

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former WBF junior-featherweight boxing champion Gabisile “Simply the Best” Tshabalala has joined the growing stable of manager Colleen McCausland with the intention of getting back on track.

Her career has been stagnant since her long-time trainer, Elias Mpembe, passed away.

McCausland has done well for several female boxers, including Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira, who has won two titles in nine fights — the Gauteng and the SA junior-lightweight belts.

Arafa Coch will train Tshabalala at McCausland’s gym.

“I signed her on Saturday,” said McCausland.

“She went through tough times when her trainer passed on. If she puts in her work, I will make her a champion again.

“You become like those that you surround yourself with. My girls [including WBO African champ Simangele ”Smash” Hadebe] train hard.

“Their attitude will just roll to hers; we’ll make sure she is champion again; she needs a second chance.”

Tshabalala’s boxing journey began under Mpembe when she was just 14.

Boxing shaped her discipline, forged her identity and fuelled her relentless fighting spirit. In 2010, she was named Boxing SA Prospect of the Year, and a year later, she captured the SA title.

Her career reached a global milestone in 2015 when she claimed the WBF world title, cementing her status on the international stage.

Her career, however, faced a devastating setback with the passing of Mpembe.

Yet, even in silence and away from the spotlight, Tshabalala never stopped being a fighter.

With the right guidance, structure and opportunity, she possesses everything needed to rise again.

“Talent deserves opportunity,” said McCausland.

“Resilience deserves recognition. And true fighters never stay down forever.

“Tshabalala is back — not chasing memories, but building a comeback. The journey continues. The fire still burns. And this time, she’s not fighting alone.”

