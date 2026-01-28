Promoters key to boxing success − ex-champ Mwelase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lovemore Ndou and Bongani ‘Cyclone’ Mwelase face off during their IBO Welterweight world title fight at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni in this file picture.

Former SA boxing champ Bongani “Cyclone” Mwelase agrees with Mpush “The Lion King” Makambi that a boxer won’t reach his or her full potential without a promoter dedicated to their career.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are; you have to have a promoter looking after your interests,” said Makambi, who is convinced he could have gone far in his career if he had been connected with a good promoter.

Makambi won the SA title in the junior middleweight and middleweight classes and the IBO belt in the middleweight division.

Mwelase — a 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in Melbourne — turned professional on his return from Australia.

He fought nine times without a promoter. Blacky Seoe signed him up just after Mwelase dethroned ring veteran Lucky “Babawazo” Lewele as the SA welterweight champion in their combustible 12-rounder in November 2007.

Known for shooting straight from the hip, Mwelase, who has retired from professional boxing, said: “If nobody is nurturing you, giving you career-advancing fights and making sure you get rankings, you’ll go nowhere.

“You must join a certain trainer who has a connection to a particular promoter in order to be looked after. Some of these coaches know nothing about boxing, but they have just the right connections.

“They can’t even deal with a cut or bring down swelling; some can’t even read the fight.”

Mwelase warned aspirant boxers going into the professional ranks that trainers, managers and promoters are there for their own self-interests.

“Boxers must fight for their rights and demand what they think and believe they are worth,” he said. “Stop coaches or trainers talking on your behalf during press conferences because that is where exploitation begins.

‘Once you give them that chance, they will leave you out even during negotiations for your purse money.”

Mwelase is part of the team led by Steve Mayisela (the son of the late Arthur Mayisela) in reviving the Dube Boyz Club in Soweto.