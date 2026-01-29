Hlongwane plots a comeback after losing to Fourie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sifiso Hlongwane is a living proof that most gifted athletes are troublesome, difficult to coach or prone to off-field issues.

His attitude towards boxing has held back his success. Those who know him better gave him the nickname “Gold”.

That is because of his boxing brains, agility, reach and height advantage, which pint-sized Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala dreamt of throughout his entire illustrious career.

But still, Hlongwane could not shine despite all those attributes. Hlongwane’s behaviour literally extinguished the fire the tall and rangy pugilist had when he turned professional in 2016.

Hlongwane, however, can be excused for the loss against SA junior-lightweight champ Asanda Gingqi because he lost that 12-rounder outside the ring.

But sheepishly giving up in the fifth round against Kaine Fourie last year vindicated judges for his loss to Gingqi.

Stealing a few lines from Michael Bolton’s song – I am back on my feet again – Hlongwane said: “I am going to break these chains around me when I start all over again. I had serious challenges outside the ring for two years, but I am back on my feet again. It won’t be long; it may be hard, but I’ll do it.”

At 31, he is rated No 4 for the SA lightweight belt that is held by Khaya Busakwe.

“I could not achieve my dream against Ginqgi; I am marching on to win it in the lightweight now,” said Hlongwane, whose first step towards reviving his moribund career begins in May against Cedric Chauke in Botswana.

Hlongwane was discovered by respected amateur trainer Eric Baloyi and is now under young and ambitious trainers – Hloni Maboko and Nyiko Ndukula – who also learnt to box under Baloyi in Malamulele.