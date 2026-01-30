Boxing

Manager prioritises Sibanda’s health over title shot

Luis cancels world title fight because Sibanda has not recovered fully from injury

Bongani Magasela

Bongani Magasela

Boxing journalist

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 15: Beaven Sibanda and Siphamandla Baleni during the No Mercy boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on June 15, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by James Gradidge/ Gallo Images)
Beaven Sibanda. Picture: James Gradidge/ Gallo Images (James Gradidge)

Boxing manager Marco Luis has prioritised the well-being of his fighter, Beaven “The Flame of Zimbabwe” Sibanda, above a lucrative payout.

He turned down a proposed world title fight because Sibanda won’t be 100% ready to fight on April 4.

Sibanda was offered a fight in California on that date against IBF mini flyweight champ Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran from the Philippines.

But the boxer is undergoing rehabilitation from an operation after his Achilles tendon was injured during sparring in September.

Said Luis: “Beaven could have been 80% ready for the fight, and I could have convinced him to take the fight with the purse money on offer, which I believe was the highest in this weight division.

“It would have been beautiful for me as his manager to tell you that we are packing our bags and leaving for California. But, hey, my responsibility is not to look good in the eyes of the public but to look after my fighter.

“For me to throw him under the bus for money when he is not 100% ready is unacceptable.

“It’s not about my financial gains [managers earn 15% from a boxer’s purse money] — this is about Beaven’s career,” said Luis of Maverick Boxing Management.

He said Sibanda may have another chance at the world title in May.

“Beaven is No 1 on my agenda,” he said. “He’s only 24; we have communicated with the IBF that he’s still on medical suspension. His ranking will be held by the IBF.”

Sibanda, who has nine wins, three knockouts and one loss on his record, is rated No 7 by the IBF, No 4 by the WBC and No 12 by the WBO.


Editor’s Choice

1

Tshwane applies to National Treasury to restrict and blacklist Edwin Sodi

2

Zuma leads MK party’s chaotic debut in Gqeberha

3

Madlanga commissioner accuses KZN Hawks head of ‘evasion’

4

Retired KZN teacher catfished and robbed in romance scam

5

LISTEN | Engen launches probe over allegations of petrol attendants being forced to work as gardeners

Related Articles