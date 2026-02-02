Ferreira leaves McAusland, joins Nathan for world title bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing manager Colleen McAusland with boxers Monica Mkandla and Bernice Ferreira. Ferreira has moved on from McAusland, tying her fortunes with No Doubt Management.

Award-winning boxing manager Colleen McAusland has wished her former boxer – SA junior lightweight champion Bernice Ferreira – well in her endeavours.

Nicknamed “The Badger”, Ferreira has teamed up with No Doubt Management and Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.

She ended two successful years with McAusland, who gave her nine fights, and that includes helping her bag both the Gauteng and SA titles.

Ferreira, ranked sixth in the world by BoxRec.Com, remains undefeated.

“If there is a manager who can do better than what I have done, then I am happy for her,” said McAusland.

“This came out of the blue; I did not see it coming, but I am not surprised at all.

If the grass is greener on the other side, they are welcome to leave. — Colleen McAusland, boxing manager

“If the grass is greener on the other side, they are welcome to leave. I wish her all the best.”

Arguably SA’s pound-for-pound number one female fighter, Ferreira won the national title from defending champion Nozipho Bell at Silverlakes Farm in Pretoria last November.

Two fights prior, Ferreira, whose skills are polished by Arafaat Kock, pulled off a massive upset by beating accomplished former WBF champ Bukiwe “Anaconda” Nonina on a unanimous decision.

She is quoted by Nathan’s company saying:

“I feel like I am entering the prime of my career. I had been contemplating joining No Doubt Management for a while now, and now I have made up my mind.”

Ferreira will still be trained by Kock, a young up-and-coming trainer who is steadily doing well for himself.

“Bernice works very hard, is totally committed to me as a fighter, and always gives 100% of herself in training camps and her fights,” Kock is quoted as saying.

Nathan says he is already hard at work securing Ferreira a world title contest that will be the main event for Terry-Anne Hart’s Fighters Club Promotions at the Wild Coast Casino on April 25.

Sowetan