Gauteng development boxing gets R1m shot in the arm

Promoter Phumudzo Ramabulana of Miss P will stage her maiden tourney in East Rand. Photo Supplied

The Gauteng government has responded positively to the province’s Boxing Promoters Association’s request for assistance in staging development tournaments in the townships.

Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association chairperson Sandile Xaka has confirmed that R1m has been made available for two tournaments each at R450,000.

‘We are very excited as the association and we hope this partnership will go a long way," Xaka said.

“Most of the up-and-coming boxers will get the opportunity to get inside the ring and gauge their talents. We are targeting areas we know produced legends and we hope fans will come in big numbers to support.”

The areas the association has targeted are the East and West Rand.

Simon “Tsipa” Skosana, Ditau “Diarora” Molefyane and Peter “Destroyer” Malinga came from the East Rand. The West Rand produced the likes of Peter “Terror” Mathebula (SA’s first Black world champ), Aladin “Mean Machine” Stevens, Jan “Kid Gavilan” Bergman, and Malcolm “The Stone” Klassen.

Xaka said the tournaments will take place on March 8 and March 15 and will be headlined by Gauteng titles.

He said four promoters who hold Boxing SA’s development licenses will jointly share responsibilities.

Phumudzo Ramabulana of Miss P Boxing Promotion will stage her maiden tournament in the East Rand on March 8, with Lyle Hulley and Melissa Miller collaborating for the West Rand tournament on March 15.

“We have earmarked the popular Thema Indoor Sports Centre in Springs,” said Xaka, while Hulley and Miller’s event will take place at Kagiso Memorial Hall.

Boxers from Soweto have been matched against foes from the East Rand, while those from the West Rand will face opponents from around Gauteng.

Ramabulana said, “I am so excited to have this opportunity to bring young talent to the fore. Boxing is no longer what it used to be. As a new promoter, my focus is on development in search of champions. Being given this opportunity excites me.”