Ntlanganiso overwhelmed by applications for tournaments

Mandla Ntlanganiso was buoyed with emotions after seeing the abundance of applications from boxing promoters who want to stage tournaments this year.

“This promises improvement in terms of fighters getting busy,” said the regulatory body’s COO, who confirmed his office is overwhelmed with work due to enthusiasm from promoters.

BSA sanctioned 70 tournaments last year – 10 more than in the 2023/24 financial year.

“Fight fans must be ready for non-stop action,” said Ntlanganiso. “Applications are coming across all provinces and this tells us that promoters mean serious business. We are encouraged by this wave of planning and ambition.”

To the boxers who will be kept busy and given the opportunity to earn some money that will help them look after their families, Ntlanganiso said: “I hope every boxer that is licensed with Boxing SA is in the gym, putting in the sweat, sharpening their skills to avoid being left out when this train gets into motion.”

Some SA champions reigned supreme while new ones were crowned last year.

Ntanganiso said promoters want to keep provincial and national champions active, which is the appropriate approach towards building for international routes.

“Action inside the ring is what boxing is all about,” said Ntlanganiso, who added they are engaging with promoters who are bringing forward grand plans.

“Ideas that have the potential to shake the sector positively, elevate our standards and capture the public’s imagination.”

He said they have built a powerful launchpad. “Let us work together, strengthen professionalism in every corner of the sport, and remain fixated on two things: unity and growth,” he pleaded.

“If we operate as a cohesive team, there is no limit to what South African boxing can achieve.”