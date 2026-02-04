Silverman promises blood, guts in ‘Battle for Love’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Silverman has been running his mouth since their match-up was first announced last June

Bad blood, insults, and pre-match scraps have helped stoke the flames and shift ticket sales for boxing tournaments, and this is the case with Jarred Silverman and Sphiwe Ntombela, whose matchup – scheduled for Silverlakes Farm in Pretoria on February 28 – has been on the cards since last year.

The two boxers are likeable, although they don’t have the star personalities that engage the fans.

To truly grab people, there has to be a hook, which often comes in the form of antagonism.

Silverman has been running his mouth since their match-up was first announced last June. Just last week, he promised blood and guts in the “Battle for Love” eight-bout tournament of promoter Terry Anne Hart in Pretoria.

Ntombela, who has 12 losses against four wins, told Sowetan yesterday that Silverman is being “misled by my fight record, which is not good. He’s in for a shock”.

He added: “I took many fights on short notice, two or three days, because I was desperate for money. I am no longer in that situation.

“I have given myself enough time to prepare because I intend to take my career to another level – angimesabi uSilverman (I am not scared of Silverman)”.

The Johannesburg-based fighter from Madadeni in KwaZulu-Natal referred to the Pretoria venue as “Eskhaleni sikaNtombela”. He said: “Siyohlangana Eskhaleni sikaNtombela.” That name is associated with a film that explores themes of friendship and crime.

When a man says they will meet at the place, it simply means do or die.

Trained by Jino Palaskie at SBK Plaza near Pan Mall in Alexandra, Ntombela said the bout will be a turning point in his life as a boxer. “If things don’t go my way, I think it will be time for me to quit.”

Silverman’s stablemate, Smangele “Smash” Hadebe, will defend her WBO Africa flyweight belt against Sibulele “Lova” Soboois in the main event.

Hart, who staged her first tournament at the venue on November 25, said tickets will sell for between R2,000 and R5,500.

Sowetan