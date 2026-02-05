Promoters empowered to host boxing bouts in townships

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing SA’s (BSA) idea of a workshop with three new boxing promoters who will stage two development tournaments in the townships next month was well received by the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA).

BSA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso conducted the informative session at the offices of the regulator in Pretoria yesterday.

The promoters were Phumudzo Ramabulana, Melissa Miller and Lyle Hulley.

Ramabulana and Hulley will jointly stage their maiden tournament at Faranani Multipurpose Centre in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on March 8. Miller will stage her first tourney single-handedly at the Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre in Mogale City on March 15.

The Gauteng government will bankroll the tournaments, which will feature Gauteng title fights.

Present at the workshop were GPBA chairperson Sandile Xaka and the association’s secretary, Leandra Beyers.

BSA provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole and communication manager Luthando Zibeko were also in attendance.

“It’s the right step in the right direction. We are happy, and we hope this is how BSA will welcome new entrants so that promoters know exactly what [it] entails to be in that space.”

“BSA can’t just issue a licence and fold its arms while expecting quality tournaments. Some were never this fortunate when we joined the sport. We are grateful to the Gauteng government for the financial injection in our attempt to unearth new talent straight from the townships.”

Beyers said they were given the breakdown of what to do and what was expected of them. The session included giving them lessons on the marketing of tournaments.

“It was an informative session, and I think BSA did justice as the regulator.”