Skhosana thrown into deep end against Mdletshe

Akhili Skhosana, a novice of only two wins and a loss, has been matched with experienced journeyman Khumbulani Mdletshe in a fight to gauge Skhosana’s capabilities.

Their non-title fight will form part of a development tournament that promoter Sandile Vilakazi will organise at the Portuguese Hall in Durban on February 28.

Mdletshe has eight wins against seven losses.

Strange as it may sound, Vilakazi says he is strengthening Skhosana’s cranium by matching him against a seasoned foe.

“Siqinisa ukhakhayi – [we are strengthening the cranium],” Vilakazi said boldly.

Phumelela Ngcobo, undefeated after four fights, will fight washed-up former SA junior-welterweight champ Prince Dlomo, who has 17 wins, 15 losses and a draw.

“We need to gauge their abilities,” said the promoter.

In most cases, BSA’s sanctioning committee turns down such match-ups because they think they are mismatches that often result in dangerous and one-sided bouts.

However, if the novice has a good amateur pedigree and is considered talented enough to compete, they would receive a go-ahead.

Vilakazi says the bigger picture is to continue popularising the KwaZulu-Natal belt.

Only three provincial champions – two males and a female – were produced in KZN last year.

The upcoming tournament will be headlined by a 10-rounder for the vacant KZN featherweight belt between Tholomusa Ngema and Sthembiso Maduna.

Ngema has previously held the WBF international bantamweight belt, while Maduna will be gunning for the belt he vacated after winning the ABU SADC strap.