Hulley impressed by venue that will host maiden tourney

Lyle Hulley says he was overly impressed by the condition of Faranani Multi-Purpose Centre in Ekurhuleni.

Hulley was there on Saturday to inspect the venue, which was officially opened in 2000 by the then MEC for sport, Mondli Gungubele.

The inspection took place because Hulley and Phumudzo Ramabulana will jointly stage their maiden tournament at that venue on March 8.

“I was worried when driving [there] because I have been to community centres where there’s no hope,” he said.

“I was so impressed; it says a lot about the community there, looking after that centre.

“Everything there from when you walk through the gate is working properly and it’s clean.”

Hulley and Ramabulana’s tournament — to be headlined by a provincial title — will be bankrolled by the Gauteng government with the purpose of helping promoters take boxing back to the townships.

“I was worried it might be too small, but it has got sufficient space. That is what we are looking for – people to come and support local fighters. I told Phumudzo that when fans leave, they must have a favourite boxer so that when he comes back, they must want to come and watch him or her.

“I’m excited but also very nervous,” said Hulley.

“I, personally, want to do the best with the resources we have at hand. I don’t want to let anybody down, this being our first tournament.”