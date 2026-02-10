Ex-Olympian Ndou guides amateurs to pro ranks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Phillip Ndou ans his wife promoter Promise with their boxers who graduated to the professional ranks. Photo Supplied

One-time knockout boxing artist Phillip “Time Bomb” Ndou has opened a new chapter in his life.

The rangy former Olympian from Thohoyandou in Limpopo, who floored 34 of his 37 victims before he retired in 2016, now hones the skills of aspirant fighters.

Based in Welkom, 48-year-old Ndou says his wife, promoter Promise Moyo, pleaded with him to impart his knowledge to youngsters.

“I wanted nothing to do with boxing because of how my career ended,” he said.

“But because we already had our fitness gym at home, I thought, ‘Let me give it a go’, and it’s all because of my wife.”

Ndou trains three professionals and six amateurs at his gym.

Two of those amateurs, Yaseen Khan and Tiaan Meyer, turned professional at the weekend when Boxing SA held trials in Welkom.

Khan and Meyer, who campaign in the cruiserweight division, graduated to the paying ranks.

“I am excited, but it’s not easy because boxers don’t listen,” said Ndou, who was the first to beat Cassius “Shy Guy” Baloyi in his 27th pro fight.

Ndou and his then trainer, Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt, won the SA and WBC international featherweight and WBU junior lightweight titles.

They, however, lost in their attempt to dethrone WBC lightweight champ Floyd “Pretty Boy” Mayweather Jr in 2003.

Ndou and Mayweather first met during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

They competed in the same featherweight division, but Ndou was eliminated early, while the American lost in the finals.