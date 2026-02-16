The day novice ‘Neon Leon’ defeated ‘The Greatest’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Yesterday marked 48 years since eight-fight novice Leon “Neon Leon” Spinks shocked the world by defeating Muhammad “The Greatest” Ali for the WBA, WBC and The Ring heavyweight belts.

Before turning pro, Spinks had been a highly decorated amateur. He was primarily recognised for winning the light-heavyweight gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and for his distinguished amateur record.

Spinks, 24, caused one of the biggest upsets in boxing history on February 15 1978, when he dethroned the 36-year-old reigning champ in a fight that was expected to be Ali’s easiest.

Ali was shocked by the relentless pressure from the young foe. That was only Ali’s third defeat, the others being to Joe “Smokin’ Joe” Frazier in 1971 and Ken “The Jaw Breaker” Norton in 1978.

Ali’s fight against Spinks was his 58th boxing match.

That fight is historically significant to South African boxing because, just over a year later on June 24 1979, the great South African heavyweight Gerrie “Boksburg Bomber” Coetzee defeated Spinks by a TKO in the first round, establishing himself as a premier international contender before eventually winning the WBA title in 1983.

Spinks died in 2021 aged 67, while Ali died five years later at 74. Coetzee passed away in 2023 aged 67.