Fuzile defends SA fight choice amid outside pressure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile won’t fight outside SA just to please certain people, says the boxer’s manager Mlandeli Tengimfene.

Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile won’t fight outside SA just to please certain people, says the boxer’s manager Mlandeli Tengimfene.

He said he did not understand why certain people in boxing had issues with Fuzile fighting SA and ABU junior lightweight Asanda “Dynamite” Gingqi at the Orient Theatre in East London in April.

“Fuzile will fight inside SA, and that includes at the Orient Theatre, until he becomes a mandatory challenger for a world title,” said Tengimfene yesterday.

“Unless, of course, something better comes up like the IBF Inter-Continental title fight we had in Kazakhstan last April.”

Fuzile lost that fight on points to Sultan Zaurbek.

”I am not going go listen to anyone because no one is helping me with Azinga," said Tengimfene. “Who assisted me in making sure that Azinga, like all of us, had something for Christmas? Now people want to tell me when and who must or must not fight Azinga - nonsense.”

He described Gingqi is a top boxer who is rated at No 25 by the WBC. “Azinga wants this fight, which will bring him back into the world ratings,” said Tengimfene, whose charge will meet Gingqi in a non-title bout.

He described the upcoming fight as the beginning of a journey for Fuzile towards reclaiming his top spot in the world of boxing.

The fight will be organised by promoter Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Promotion.

Tengimfene announced that former trainer and chairman of SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation, Andile Mofu, is back at the All Winners Gym as part of the technical team.

Boxers from Tengimfene’s stable are trained by the Tete boxing brothers - Makazole and Zolani.

Sowetan