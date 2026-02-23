Boxing SA announces licensing window period

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Current and potential licensees must make use of the window period to prevent delays when boxing action starts in April, says Boxing SA’s COO Mandla Ntlanganiso.

“All current and potential licensees should be aware that the licensing window period for 2026/27 will officially open on March 2 and close on the 30th,” he said.

“Applying for relicensing within time ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, avoids financial penalties, and allows for [the] uninterrupted operation of boxing-related activities.”

Ntlanganiso said compliance ensures that boxers, managers, trainers, and promoters can continue to participate in, arrange, or officiate tournaments without disruption.

“BSA provincial managers will be on standby to assist with the applications,” he said, adding that all applications must be submitted via Boxing SA’s online licensing system.

“No manual applications will be accepted or processed,” Ntlanganiso warned, adding that “all payments must be completed through the licensing system during the application process”.

“Direct bank deposits or manual transfers will not be recognised by the system and applicants must make sure that all uploaded documents are clearly scanned — photographs of documents will be rejected.”