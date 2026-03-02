Malinga gives thumbs up to Mayweather Jr and Pacquiao’s ‘oldies’ rematch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thulani Malinga knocked down Nigel Benn in the 12th round to end his reign as the WBC champion in 1996. Benn has made a shock return to the boxing ring at the age of 55.

Thulani “Sugarboy” Malinga is still hurting decades after being denied a licence to continue with his illustrious boxing career because the South African authorities at the time said he was over the hill at 42.

This happened 28 years ago, but the now-retired legendary former two-time WBC super middleweight world champion is still fuming at the decision.

In an interview with Sowetan this week, Malinga, 70, expressed anger and sadness about how his career was derailed.

He was asked to comment on the announcement that Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr, 49, and Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, 47, would meet again inside the ropes on September 19 in Las Vegas, US.

Malinga said: “If your body still allows you to do what you want to do and all medical checkups are clear, why must you be prevented from doing what you intend to do?

“I won the WBC belt on March 2 1996, and lost it four months later. I was 40, and I regained it the following year at 41, and lost it again the same year.

“I then received an offer from a promoter in Denmark to fight [22-year-old] Frederik Alvarez for the WBF title. The [South African] boxing authorities ordered me to do all required medical examinations, which I did.

“They then turned around and said they can’t relicense me because I am too old.”

The South African National Boxing Control Commission administered local boxing at that time. It was later replaced by Boxing South Africa, established under the SA Boxing Act of 2001.

Malinga said the promoter in Denmark worked with veteran local promoter Mike Segal.

“We agreed that I would travel to Denmark and I got licensed there, and I won the title [on June 5 1998].

“Now, here are two legends [Mayweather Jr and Pacquiao] who have been given a go-ahead to give fans what they have been asking for since they [last] fought in 2015.

“Boxing is their business. It’s going to be a good fight where you will see and appreciate art and style, which is missing today.”

Both Mayweather Jr and Pacquiao boast wins over locals Phillip “Time Bomb” Ndou and Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba, respectively.

Pacquiao stopped Ledwaba in the sixth round, ending Ledwaba’s reign as the IBF junior-featherweight champion in Nevada, US, on June 23 2001.

Two years later, on November 3 2003, Mayweather Jr stopped Ndou in the seventh round of their WBC lightweight championship in Grand Rapids, US.

Manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and trainer Bernie Pailman also gave Sowetan their views on the upcoming Mayweather Jr-Pacquiao fight.

Nathan said: “It’s not good for boxing because they have both passed their time. It means very little and it’s shallow, but it’s two brand names that are idolised respectfully for their different personalities.

“Because of [that], the fight will create a lot of interest, but most importantly, we need to remember that they are well past their time.”

Pailman said: “How much can you really give? I think at 35, call it a day. This announcement suggests that someone can disappear for many years and still make a comeback. Is it about money or the love of sport?

The eagerly awaited rematch between Mayweather Jr and Pacquiao, which has been spoken about since their first fight in 2015, will be streamed live globally on Netflix.

Mayweather Jr, who won 15 major world championships spanning five weight classes from super featherweight to light middleweight, last fought in 2017.

He defeated mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor via a 10-round stoppage in a bout that was recognised as an official boxing match.

That was Mayweather Jr’s 50th win.

Pacquiao, regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time and the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, last fought in July.

He drew with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

Pacquiao has 62 wins against eight losses and three draws.

Mayweather Jr and Pacquiao gave the world the highest-grossing boxing match in history — the “Fight of the Century” — in 2015.

Mayweather Jr earned between $250m and $280m, while Pacquiao received between $100m and $150m based on a 60-20 split.