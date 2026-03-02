Potgieter looks for redemption against Thompson

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For many boxers, the national belt is a major milestone in their career, and there is a desire to hold, defend and reclaim the “national crown”.

This has been shown by what Boxing SA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso described as the proactive approach by boxers’ managers who submitted challenge forms.

“This signals a healthy desire to compete for national honors,” he said.

Despite some lulls in activity, he said promoters are still keen on organising these matchups, which are sometimes part of major, multi-title events designed to bring back the “glory days” of boxing.

Ntlanganiso said in line with the Boxing SA regulations and the championship sanctioning policy and rules, all current SA champions have been formally notified of their mandatory and voluntary defence requirements.

“BSA is committed to strict adherence to these timelines to ensure that every division remains active and competitive,” Ntlanganiso said.

The regulator has approved the challenge by Shaun “God’s Warrior” Potgieter to heavyweight champ Chris Thompson, who dethroned him via a seventh-round stoppage in August.

The rematch will be staged by Larry Wainstein’s Boxing 5 at Carnival City, Brakpan, on April 18.

Ntlanganiso said the regulator has approved a challenge by Dylan Prosser and Snamiso Ntuli for the vacant super middleweight belt and the fight is scheduled for April 17 in Cape Town.

Prosser from the Western Cape is rated No 1, two posts above Ntuli from Ladysmith.

The super middleweight belt has been vacant since July, when Boxing SA stripped Asemahle Wellem after he defied the regulator by going to fight in Tanzania without a clearance.

Ntlanganiso said Phikelelane Khumalo must make the mandatory defence of his SA middleweight belt against No 1 contender Simphiwe Mbhele, whose challenge has already been approved.

Brandon Thysse will put his junior-middleweight title on the line against Roarke Knapp at Emperors Palace on March 28.

BSA has also approved the challenge by No 1 contender for the junior-bantamweight belt, Nkosinathi Sibiya, against champ Moyisi Booi.

Thinumzi Gola must defend against Athanathi Mxoli and the authorities have approved the match-up.

Said Ntlanganiso: “Moving forward, Boxing SA will continue to monitor the challenge status of each weight division to ensure that every champion fulfills their obligations to the sport and the boxing public.”