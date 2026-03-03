Fierce fighting talk as Manqatha and Mphahlele prepare to throw punches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businessperson Kenny Mametsa (left) and retired boxer Ditau Molefyane pose with the WBF belt that was presented to Molefyane. He won the vacant WBF title after defeating Ricky Rainer in Australia in March 1993.

The match-up between Sphamandla Manqatha and Tumelo Mphahlele, which will be the main event of a development tournament at Faranani Multipurpose Centre on the East Rand, is certainly not for the faint-hearted.

That is because the two pugilists have openly promised to tear each other apart within the scheduled 10 rounds.

At stake will be the Gauteng junior lightweight belt, which is held by Gauteng-based Manqatha from Mdantsane near East London.

They have been pitted against each other by promoters Phumudzo Ramabulana and Lyle Hulley, who will jointly stage the nine-bout development tournament.

If fight records are anything to go by, then this bout is evenly matched

Trained by Jules in Benoni, the champion has four wins, two losses and a draw.

Mphahlele, whose skills are honed by Simon “Senatla” Mamphoka in Tembisa, is undefeated after four fights.

Mamphoka fired the first salvo: “We will shift gears from round five and I doubt he will withstand the pressure,” he said.

When told about Mamphoka’s prediction of a short route, Manqatha said: “That’s exactly what I like to hear; people talking. I so wish he stands his ground because I am bringing war; we won’t go to 10 rounds — that’s a promise, and the title will remain with me.”

Ramabulana said: “I am happy to hear them talk like that. I hope they live up to their promises because their verbal exchanges have created an expectation from the religious boxing followers. This main bout is suitable for this tournament, which will take place in an area that has been starving for action.”

The last time boxing took place in East Rand was in 2019, when the unknown Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu and Zolile “The Scientist” Miya gave fans value for money in their 10-rounder at the Community Hall in KwaThema.

Headlining Fastastic 2 promotion’s card, the fight was declared a draw.

Ramabulana paid tribute to the Gauteng government for making it possible for her to make her debut as a promoter.

The East Rand is home to a number of ring legends, including Paul “Diarora” Molefyane. The former Transvaal and SA junior lightweight holder won the vacant WBF title after defeating Ricky Rainer in Australia on March 19 1993.

He became the first South African boxer to win a WBF title.

Ramabulana said there will be a female bout between SA’s Emma Mohono and Elizabeth Ndlovu from Zimbabwe. Their four-round bout will be contested in the mini flyweight division.

Action will begin at 2pm. Ramabulana said tickets are available and they range from R20-R300.