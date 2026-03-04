Zuma eyes bantamweight belt despite hardships

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing is not just a sport for Thema “Stone Cold” Zuma but a desperate endeavour that provides a glimmer of hope in a life that otherwise lacks it.

Zuma’s grind is fuelled by hunger and adversity and she trains in adversity, yet she will challenge for the KwaZulu-Natal junior bantamweight belt on Friday evening.

Zuma will challenge Nonkululeko Mncube at Bruntville Sports Complex in Mooi River.

Their eight-rounder will headline the “Women Only” tournament to be organised by promoters Zandile Malinga, Nomvelo Magcaba and Hlengiwe Dladla.

Their joint event is part of Boxing SA’s Women in Boxing Series.

Zuma is a former SA junior bantamweight champion whose preparations have not gone well due to the fact that she does not have a gym.

She said sometimes she uses an open sports ground. “You can imagine what happens if it rains,” said Zuma.

“When life has been like hard all along for you, you get used to it, soldier on with the hope that one day, the sun will shine on you.”

She lost her mother at an early age and she has never met her father.

Zuma grew up in Dududu, a small rural area on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, where killings were the order of the day due to rivalry between the IFP and ANC in the 1990s.

Zuma started fighting as an amateur in 2010 before turning professional in 2017 and then moved to Durban where she joined trainer Lethu Sibisi.

Zuma stays alone in a shack in Lamontville, a township in the south of Durban.

Asked about the purse money offered for Friday’s fight, Zuma said: “akufani [half a loaf is better than nothing].”

Mncube’s gym-mate, Nobengazi Booth, and Noxolo Mkhasibe will fight for the provincial junior middleweight belt.

Reigning SA middleweight holder, Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane, will take on Wendy Gcadu over six rounds. There will be three more fights and action will begin at 2pm.