Cornerman blunders sink Manqatha’s title defence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Strength conditioner Julian Port failed Siphamandla Manqatha dismally when he could not deal with a bad cut above Manqatha’s right eye during the boxer’s first defence of the Gauteng junior lightweight belt on Sunday.

Manqatha bled profusely until round seven.

The least Port should have done was to throw in the towel and save his fighter from taking severe punishment from Tumelo Mphahlele, who showed no mercy for his wounded opponent.

Manqatha’s face, gloves and shorts were covered in blood, and that sight was terribly bad for boxing.

Referee Thabo Spampool, who gave Manqatha the benefit of a doubt, eventually intervened in round seven — much to the relief of the big crowd which was calling for the fight to be stopped.

Boxing SA must shoulder the blame for issuing licences to every aspirant trainer, manager and promoter without conducting aptitude tests.

That is done to measure the ability and potential performance in a specific role before something terrible happens in a boxing ring.

Port had no clue in dealing with the wound, which ultimately became Manqatha’s second opponent. All Port could do was to put petroleum jelly on the wound.

To stop the bleeding, cutmen apply a cotton swab soaked in epinephrine to the damaged area.

Once the bleeding has stopped, the area is chilled with an ice pack or an enswell (eye iron), which is a small piece of metal with a handle.

It is traditionally kept on ice and is used to cool the area of a bruise or a cut by applying direct pressure to decrease the blood flow to the area.

What Manqatha’s cornermen did to him is exactly what the corner of Simon “Tsipa” Skosana did to him in 1986 at Rand Stadium.

Skosana, darling from Springs, narrowly failed to capture the WBA bantamweight belt from Bernardo Pinango of Venezuela.

Skosana, who dropped the champion in the seventh round, suffered two bad cuts around his left eye in the eighth round and bled profusely.

His cornermen could not deal with the cuts, and the fight was stopped in round 15.

At the time of the stoppage, Skosana was level on one card and two points behind on the other two. Years later, Skosana described his corner as “useless”.

Mphahlele began dictating terms of the fight from round three, landing crisp and powerful shots.

Their 10-round scheduled bout was the main event of a joint promotion by Phumudzo Ramabulana and Lyle Hulley at Faranani Multipurpose Centre in Tsakane.

The superbly organised development tournament — featuring debutants and fighters, mostly with fewer than 10 fights — was bankrolled by the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation, which was represented by sports events manager Philasande Muvevi.

It attracted a big, animated crowd who were well-behaved.

Legends including Brian Mitchell, Jan Bergman, Silence Mabuza, Peter Patrick, Vusi Malinga, Andrew Matabola, Tshifhiwa Munyai and Evans Mbamba, and the reigning IBO champ Ricardo Malajika were in attendance, while BSA was represented by COO Mandla Ntlanganiso.

The Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association was represented by chairman Sandile Xaka, Leandre Beyers and Thanyani Marageni.

Rapper and songwriter Siyabonga Nene, known professionally as Big Zulu, also attended the event

Action heated from the first bout. The star of the night was Mphahlele’s gym mate at Thembisa Boxing Club — Manuel Sekele — who flattened an equally capable foe, Bongani Mokgosi from the Free State, in round three.

In the only female bout, Zimbabwean Elizabeth Ndlovu outclassed Emma Mohono from the Free State over four one-sided rounds.

Other results:

Junior flyweight: Lucky Nyembezi beat Sithembele Cele by TKO in 2.

Junior bantamweight 4: Rokuanda Ndanduleni beat Ahkim Masamba on points.

Featherweight 4 rounds: Shaun Nkuna beat Nhlakanipho Phungula on points.

Lightweight: Talent Baloyi beat Oumpie Sibeko by TKO in 2.

Welterweight 4 rounds: Dino Malajika beat Muhlawurie Mboweni on points.

Heavyweight: Nyiko Nkuna beat Gilly Dickson by TKO in 1.

Sowetan