Women in Boxing series empowers female fighters

Boxing SA’s Women in Boxing series continues making headways, and the scarcity of female contenders in many weight divisions could be a thing of the past.

This initiative is driven by Rina Subotzky (chairperson), Keletso Totlhanyo (SABC Sport general manager), Shereen Hunt (former boxing promoter) and Zanele Mdodana (Netball stalwart/coach).

It is aimed at empowering female athletes, coaches, promoters and officials and has been designed to provide consistent and high-quality fight opportunities for women.

That was after some of the mainstream promoters did not warm up towards Boxing SA’s request of featuring one or two female bouts in their events.

Females get real action during August to celebrate Women’s Month in SA. BSA is spreading women-only tournaments around the country.

Promoters Zandile Malinga, Nomvelo Magcaba and Hlengiwe Dladla staged an impressive and successful first leg of the series this year at Bruntville Sports Complex in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, last weekend.

It was the first professional boxing tournament to take place in the small town in the KZN Midlands, which is known for its scenic, agricultural and equestrian focus, particularly thoroughbred horse studs and dairy farming.

Young and old people packed the hall to its capacity, and all 12 fighters on the bill grabbed the opportunity with both hands. They thrilled the crowd with their abilities.

Nobengazi Booth from around the area won the vacant KZN junior middleweight belt after defeating Noxolo Mkhasibe from Lamontville in Durban.

Booths’s gym mate Nonkululeko Mnube retained her provincial junior bantamweight belt by outpointing ring veteran and former SA champ Thema Zuma from Lamontville.

Current SA middleweight titlist, Mapule Ngubane, beat reigning national super middleweight holder Wendhy Gcado by a split points decision.

It was a closely contested non-title fight.

Other results:

Bantamweight: Lethukuthula Sibisi beat Anoyolo Qawule TKO 3

Featherweight six rounds: Nolwazi Mabaso bt Misiwe Ndlovu on points

Super middleweight: Ayanda Ndonyela beat Nolwazi Mnyingwa on points